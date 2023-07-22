Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 6,085 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.2 %

RMCF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

