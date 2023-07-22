Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Gores Holdings IX worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $14,485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 52,477 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 729,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 846,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.27 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

