Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. UBS Group began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Guess’ Price Performance
Guess’ stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.92.
Guess’ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $161,382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
