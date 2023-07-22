Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. UBS Group began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Price Performance

Guess’ stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $161,382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.