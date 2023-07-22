GXChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $446.01 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $446.01 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

