Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.