Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,894 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

