Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.36 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

