Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,400 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.