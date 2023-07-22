Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

