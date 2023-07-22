Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,100 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

