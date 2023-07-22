Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,700 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 779,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

