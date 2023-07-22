Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $78.48 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

