Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.25 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.