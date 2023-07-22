Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 108.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 776.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

