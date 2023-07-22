Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,438,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $162.28 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

