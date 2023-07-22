Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

SWAV stock opened at $275.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

