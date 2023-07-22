Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Price Performance

ARCE stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $711.15 million, a P/E ratio of 254.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

