Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

