Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

