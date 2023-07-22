Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

