Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,100 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.