Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

