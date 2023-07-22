Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,900 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.