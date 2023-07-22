Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of ALV opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

