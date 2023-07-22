Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $52.42 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.