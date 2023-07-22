Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 479,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

