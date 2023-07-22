Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,767 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 206.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

