Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

