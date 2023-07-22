Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 4,703 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 33.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Griffon by 144.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $41.31 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.