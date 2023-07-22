Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of HAYN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Haynes International has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $60.85.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.