Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Haynes International has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

