Head-To-Head Comparison: Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Park Lawn and Diversey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91

Park Lawn currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 88.19%. Diversey has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Diversey.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47

This table compares Park Lawn and Diversey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park Lawn and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00%

Summary

Diversey beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

