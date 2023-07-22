Head to Head Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.16%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. AFC Gamma pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 43.99% 16.66% 11.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma $69.40 million 3.77 $35.93 million $1.77 7.23

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Land.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

