Head-To-Head Survey: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) vs. Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Potbelly 2.32% 3,013.09% 2.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Potbelly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.12 billion 0.10 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Potbelly $451.97 million 0.59 $4.34 million $0.37 24.73

Risk and Volatility

Potbelly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

TH International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TH International and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Potbelly beats TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

