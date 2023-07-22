Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $288.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.