Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 661.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of TECL opened at $55.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

