Headlands Technologies LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 495.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 205,530 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LU opened at $1.52 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

