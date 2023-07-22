Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $38,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.82. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

