Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $226.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

