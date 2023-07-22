Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,911.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

