Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 368 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $93.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

