Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ECH stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $580.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.