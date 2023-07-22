Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.