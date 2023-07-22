Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $82.97.
PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.
Insider Transactions at PulteGroup
In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
