Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

