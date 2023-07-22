Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
About Heartland Financial USA
