Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 90,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

