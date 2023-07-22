Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $613.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $119,584. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

