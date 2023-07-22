Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $13.78 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

