Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,045 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

