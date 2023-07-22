Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,383 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.