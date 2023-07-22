Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

