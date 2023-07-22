HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 952,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,858,391 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

